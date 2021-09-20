Ellos son los ganadores del Emmy 2021

septiembre 20, 2021

Redacción/Xalapa. Los favoritos “The Crown”, “Ted Lasso” y “Mare of Easttown” no decepcionaron en los premios Emmy 2021, ganando múltiples premios cada uno, incluidos los mejores dramas, comedias y series limitadas, respectivamente. Las nominaciones parecían reflejar lo que la crítica de televisión Lorraine Ali llamó “el hábito central de ver televisión del año pasado: el giro hacia programas reconfortantes”.

Otros programas que se llevaron a casa múltiples premios incluyen “Hacks” y “Saturday Night Live”. La victoria de Michaela Coel por “I May Destroy You” fue una validación de lo que muchos consideraron un desaire en los Globos de Oro, y las dobles victorias de RuPaul hicieron historia (o su historia) para un ganador del premio Black Emmy.

“The Crown” de Netflix y “The Mandalorian” de Disney + lideraron en general y entre los nominados a dramas con 24 nominaciones cada uno, y se prevé que la serie sobre la realeza británica se lleve el primer premio. La sensación de Marvel “WandaVision”, también de Disney +, encabezó una fuerte categoría de serie limitada con 23, mientras que la comedia de primer año de Apple TV + “Ted Lasso” obtuvo 20 nominaciones, la mayor cantidad para una serie de comedia.

Estos son los ganadores de los premios Emmy 2021, tal como fueron anunciados:

Serie limitadas

GANADORA: “The Queen’s Gambit”

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

Series drama

GANADORA: “The Crown”

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This Is Us”

Serie de comedia

GANADORA: “Ted Lasso”

“black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“PEN15″

Especial de variedad (pregrabado)

GANADOR: “Hamilton”

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“8:46 — Dave Chappelle”

“Friends: The Reunion”

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”

Especial de variedad (En vivo)

GANADOR: “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020″

“Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special”

“The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards”

“The Oscars”

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”

Actor principal, drama

GANADOR: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Actriz principal, drama

GANADORA: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Actor principal, serie limitada/Película para TV

GANADOR: Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Actriz Principal, series limitadas/Película para TV

GANADORA: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Serie limitada Guión para serie limitada, película o drama especial

GANADORA: Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Jac Schaeffer, “WandaVision,” “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”

Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Laura Donney, “WandaVision,” “Previously On”

Brad Ingelsby, “Mare of Easttown”

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, “WandaVision,” “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”

Dirección para series limitadas

GANADOR: Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad”

Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (“Ego Death”)

Thomas Kail, “Hamilton”

Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (“Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)

Matt Shakman, “WandaVision”

Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown”

Competencia de series

GANADOR: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Actor principal de comedia

GANADOR: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Actriz principal, comedia

GANADORA: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Dirección de series de comedia

GANADORA: Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)

Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant” (“In Case of Emergency”)

James Burrows, “B Positive” (“Pilot”)

Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso” (“Biscuits”)

M.J. Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (“The Hope That Kills You”)

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

James Widdoes, “Mom” (“Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)

Guión para serie de comedia

GANADORES: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva” (“Pilot”)

Steve Yockey, “The Flight Attendant” (“In Case of Emergency”)

Maya Erskine, “PEN15” (“Play”)

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (“Pilot”)

Serie de boceto de variedad

GANADOR: “Saturday Night Live”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Series de charals de variedad

GANADORA: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Guiones para serie de variedad

GANADOR: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Amber Ruffin Show”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

Actor secundario, drama

GANADOR: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michael Kenneth Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Actriz secundaria, drama

GANADORA: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Dirección para series de drama

GANADORA: Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (“War”)

Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton” (“Diamond of the First Water”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Steven Canals, “Pose” (“Series Finale”)

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (“Fairytale”)

Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“The Wilderness”)

Guión para series de drama

GANADORA: Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“War”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)

Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys” (“What I Know”)

Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“Home”)

Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country” (“Sundown”)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, “Pose” (“Series Finale”)

Actor secundario, serie limitada/película para TV

GANADOR: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Actriz secundaria, series limitada/película para TV

GANADORA: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Actor secundario, comedia

GANADOR: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Actriz secundaria, comedia

GANADORA: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Actriz invitada, drama

GANADORA: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Actor invitado, drama

GANADOR: Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”

Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”

Actriz invitada, comedia

GANADORA: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Actor invitado, comedia

GANADOR: Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

Película para TV

GANADORA: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”