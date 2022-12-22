Estas son las cintas preseleccionadas para los Oscar 2023
diciembre 22, 2022
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos dio a conocer la lista de películas preseleccionadas para competir en los Premios Oscar 2023.
Los nominados definitivos se conocerán a el martes 23 de enero de 2023 y los ganadores se anunciarán durante la 95 edición de la entrega de los premios, a realizarse el próximo 12 de marzo en el Teatro Dolby, en la ciudad de Los Angeles.
La Academia explicó que cada preselección está determinada por los miembros de esa rama correspondiente, a excepción de Largometraje Internacional.
A continuación te dejamos las 10 categorías anunciadas y las posibles candidatas:
Mejor Documental
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Bad Axe
- Children of the Mist
- Descendant
- Fire of Love
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
- Hidden Letters
- A House Made of Splinters
- The Janes
- Last Flight Home
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
- Retrograde
- The Territory
Mejor Cortomentraje Documental
- American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
- Anastasia
- Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
- As Far as They Can Run
- The Elephant Whisperers
- The Flagmakers
- Happiness Is £4 Million
- Haulout
- Holding Moses
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Nuisance Bear
- Shut Up and Paint
- Stranger at the Gate
- 38 at the Garden
Mejor Película Internacional
- Argentina, Argentina, 1985
- Austria, Corsage
- Bélgica, Close
- Camboya, Return to Seoul
- Dinamarca, Holy Spider
- Francia, Saint Omer
- Alemania, All Quiet on the Western Front
- India, Last Film Show
- Irlanda, The Quiet Girl
- México, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Marruecos, The Blue Caftan
- Pakistán, Joyland
- Polonia, EO
- Corea del Sur, Decision to Leave
- Suecia, Cairo Conspiracy
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blonde
- Crimes of the Future
- Elvis
- Emancipation
- The Whale
Mejor Banda Sonora
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Devotion
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Nope
- She Said
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Mejor Canción Original
- “Time” de Amsterdam
- “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” de Avatar: The Way of Water
- “Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once
- “Ciao Papa” de Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- “Til You’re Home” de A Man Called Otto
- “Naatu Naatu” de RRR
- “My Mind & Me” de Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- “Good Afternoon” de Spirited
- “Applause” de Tell It like a Woman
- “Stand Up” de Till
- “Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick
- “Dust & Ash” de The Voice of Dust and Ash
- “Carolina” de Where the Crawdads Sing
- “New Body Rhumba” de White Noise
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- Black Slide
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Debutante
- The Flying Sailor
- The Garbage Man
- Ice Merchants
- It’s Nice in Here
- More than I Want to Remember
- My Year of Dicks
- New Moon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- Passenger
- Save Ralph
- Sierra
- Steakhouse
Mejor Cortometraje
- All in Favor
- Almost Home
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- The Lone Wolf
- Nakam
- Night Ride
- Plastic Killer
- The Red Suitcase
- The Right Words
- Sideral
- The Treatment
- Tula
- Warsha
Mejor Sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Moonage Daydream
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- Thirteen Lives
- Top Gun: Maverick