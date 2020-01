Festival ‘Luces de Japón’ llega a la CDMX

View this post on Instagram

#nabananosato2018 ¶ What's so special about 'Nabana No Sato'? ¶ 0️⃣The theme of the year changes from year to year. From Mount Fuji to another global attractions like 'Niagara Falls'. One thing that doesn't change is the iconic light tunnel. The tunnel is created using around 1.2 million light bulb💡and is truly charming at 200 meters in length ¶ 1️⃣Another prominent light illumination is the Kawazu tree, which is early pinky glowing spring trees. It is certainly attracts the eyes of the visitors 🎇🎆✨💡🤗🕯️ ¶ Learn more with us! ¶ #lightfestival #nabananosato #glowbeyond #Lightfestivalsaroundtheworld2018 #light #lightsofjapan