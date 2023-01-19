enero 19, 2023

La Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión ha dado a conocer las nominaciones de sus premios de 2023. La 76ª edición de Premios BAFTA se realizará el próximo 19 de febrero en el Royal Festival Hall de Londres con Richard E. Grant como presentador de la gala.

Sin novedad en el frente, dirigida por Edward Berger, se corona como la más nominada de esta edición, con un total de 14 nominaciones, seguida por The Banshees Of Inisherin y Everything Everywheres All At Once, con 10 cada una.

Por su parte, el mexicano Guillermo del Toro sigue cosechando éxitos por su cinta stop motion Pinocho, ahora con tres nominaciones a los British Academy Film Awards, mejor conocidos como los premios BAFTA.

El jalisciense, a quien le tomó 15 años concretar esta cinta, está nominado a mejor película animada, mejor score original y mejor diseño de producción.

La película sudamericana Argentina, 1985 también representa a Latinoamérica, en la terna de mejor película de habla no inglesa, donde se enfrentará a La decisión de partir, Corsage, The quiet girl y Sin novedad en el frente.

A continuación la lista completa de nominados a los premios BAFTA 2023:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

MEJOR DIRECTOR, GUIONISTA O PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO NOVEL

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLES

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

MEJOR DIRECTOR

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Decision To Leave – Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert

Tár – Todd Field

The Woman King – Gina Prince-Bythewood

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

MEJOR ELENCO

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR EDICIÓN

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

MEJOR SONIDO

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN BRITÁNICO

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE BRITÁNICO

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

ESTRELLA EMERGENTE

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim