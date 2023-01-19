Lista completa de nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2023
La Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión ha dado a conocer las nominaciones de sus premios de 2023. La 76ª edición de Premios BAFTA se realizará el próximo 19 de febrero en el Royal Festival Hall de Londres con Richard E. Grant como presentador de la gala.
Sin novedad en el frente, dirigida por Edward Berger, se corona como la más nominada de esta edición, con un total de 14 nominaciones, seguida por The Banshees Of Inisherin y Everything Everywheres All At Once, con 10 cada una.
Por su parte, el mexicano Guillermo del Toro sigue cosechando éxitos por su cinta stop motion Pinocho, ahora con tres nominaciones a los British Academy Film Awards, mejor conocidos como los premios BAFTA.
El jalisciense, a quien le tomó 15 años concretar esta cinta, está nominado a mejor película animada, mejor score original y mejor diseño de producción.
La película sudamericana Argentina, 1985 también representa a Latinoamérica, en la terna de mejor película de habla no inglesa, donde se enfrentará a La decisión de partir, Corsage, The quiet girl y Sin novedad en el frente.
A continuación la lista completa de nominados a los premios BAFTA 2023:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
MEJOR DIRECTOR, GUIONISTA O PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO NOVEL
Aftersun
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Rebellion
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLES
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
MEJOR DIRECTOR
All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
Decision To Leave – Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
Tár – Todd Field
The Woman King – Gina Prince-Bythewood
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field – Tár
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Ana De Armas – Blonde
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – She Said
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
MEJOR ELENCO
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
MEJOR EDICIÓN
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
The Whale
MEJOR SONIDO
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN BRITÁNICO
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE BRITÁNICO
The Ballad Of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
ESTRELLA EMERGENTE
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim