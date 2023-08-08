MTV VMAs 2023: Conoce la lista completa de nominados
Taylor Swift lidera la lista de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2023, seguida de cerca por un grupo repleto de estrellas, entre los que se encuentran Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo y Sam Smith.
Por primera vez desde que los VMA introdujeron la categoría artista del año en 2017, todos los nominados son mujeres: Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Karol G, Nicki Minaj, Shakira y Taylor Swift. Esta es también la primera vez que dos de las nominadas provienen del mundo de la música latina.
Además de su nominación a artista del año, Taylor compite por siete premios por su tema Anti-Hero: video del año, canción del año, mejor pop, mejor dirección, mejor cinematografía, mejores efectos visuales y mejor edición.
Este año hay un récord de 35 nominados primerizos a los MTV VMAs, incluidos Kim Petras, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Yung Miami, Aespa, boygenius, Eslabón Armado, Fletcher, Fifty Fifty, JVKE, Lauren Spencer Smith, Reneé Rapp, PinkPantheress, Stephen Sanchez, Toosii, entre otros.
El evento tan esperado está programado para el 12 de septiembre a partir de las 7:00 p.m. El gran espectáculo de los VMA promete ofrecer una noche llena de actuaciones excepcionales y momentos inolvidables que incendiarán las redes sociales. El evento se transmitirá en vivo por MTV.
A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2023:
Video del año
Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Artista del año
Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Karol G – Interscope Records
Nicki Minaj – Republic Records
Shakira – Sony Music US Latin
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Canción del año
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Mejor artista nuevo
GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records
Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records
Kaliii – Atlantic Records
Peso Pluma – Double P Records
PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment
Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records
Mejor colaboración
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – Warner Records
Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (aHappier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Mejor pop
Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” – Atlantic Records
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
P!nk – “Trustfall” – RCA Records
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Mejor hip-hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive” – We the Best / Epic Records
GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records
Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
Mejor R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way” – Empire Distribution
Mejor alternativo
blink-182 – “Edging” – Columbia Records
boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records
Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records
Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records
Mejor rock
Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records
Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records
Måneskin – “The Loneliest” – Arista Records
Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings
Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” – Warner Records
Mejor latino
Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes” – Rimas Entertainment
Eslabón Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “un x100to” – Rimas Entertainment
Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
Rosalía – “Despechá” – Columbia Records
Shakira – “Acróstico” – Sony Music US Latin
Mejor K-pop
aespa – “Girls” – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
Fifty Fifty – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records
Seventeen – “Super” – HYBE / Geffen Records
Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
Mejor afrobeats
Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings
Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – Empire Distribution
Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records